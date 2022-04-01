ANDERSON — An Anderson man is set to go on trial on four felony counts of child molesting.
Jason M. Weaver, 39, 1300 block of Pearl Street, is charged with sexual conduct with a girl between the ages of 8 and 12.
Jury selection starts Monday in Madison Circuit Court Division 3.
He was arrested in February 2020.
During two interviews at Kids Talk, the girl, age 15 in 2019, said Weaver started touching her when she was 8 years old, according to a probable cause affidavit.
She said the incidents took place when Weaver was drinking or on drugs and included fondling of her breasts and genitals and Weaver forcing her to touch him in a sexual manner.
At the time he was questioned by Anderson police, Weaver denied the allegations.
He said the girl was either looking for attention or her foster parents were putting “this stuff into her head.”
Weaver did confirm that he had lived at the two Anderson addresses where the incidents were said to have taken place.
“He denied everything, but said he did not have the best memory on stuff in his life,” the court document states.
Weaver also has a pending felony charge of domestic battery in Judge Andrew Hopper’s court.
He has convictions for possession of methamphetamine and a controlled substance, receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana.