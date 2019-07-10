Trooper's stop for speeding ends with lifesaving first aid

ELWOOD — A traffic stop for excessive speed led to a state trooper giving lifesaving first aid to an injured man.
On July 4, at about 8:23 a.m., Indiana State Police Trooper Ron Huff was southbound on Indiana 37 in northern Madison County when a vehicle came up behind him then passed him with its flashers on doing 105 mph, according to a news release from the ISP Pendleton Post. Huff caught up to the vehicle, which pulled over and stopped around County Road 1400 North.
The driver bailed out and came running back to Huff's car yelling that his friend was dying. Huff grabbed his issued first aid kit and ran up to the truck to find the passenger, an Elwood man in his 20s, holding a shop towel to the left side of his neck. When he removed the towel Huff could see the man was bleeding from a 4-inch gash that appeared to have just missed his artery.
Acting fast, Huff called for an ambulance then treated the wound with gauze treated with a clotting agent. Huff packed the wound and applied direct pressure. When first responders arrived, the bleeding had been stopped. Huff credits his training and equipment for the successful treatment, the release said.
The Elwood man, who wished to remain anonymous, had been injured while working on renovations to the nearby unoccupied Duck Creek School. The man told Huff that he was removing a mirror from the wall when it broke, sending a shard of glass into his neck.
The man, who was released from the hospital the next day, called the state trooper to thank him for his quick actions.
