ANDERSON – The Madison County Prosecutor’s office has filed formal charges against an Anderson man in connection with a stabbing incident last Saturday.
Eric B. Troxell, 29, 1600 block of Ohio Avenue, was charged Thursday with Level 3 aggravated battery and criminal confinement; Level 5 intimidation; and Level 6 felony battery with moderate bodily injury and possession of methamphetamine.
Troxell is being held on a $20,000 full cash bond.
The state was granted a 72-hour extension on Monday to file charges against Troxell.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed by Anderson Police Department officer Eric Holtzleiter, Troxell reportedly stabbed Tyrice Spencer with a sword at 12:37 p.m. in the 1800 block of Meridian Street.
Spencer was stabbed in the upper left leg area and was transported by helicopter to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis in critical condition with excessive blood loss.
The incident reportedly started when Troxell threatened to kill his girlfriend and confined her in an apartment with the sword with a foot-long blade and a knife.
The woman told police that Troxell kicked her in the back of the head, punched her in the mouth and poked her in the leg with the knife.
She convinced Troxell to take a walk and once outside she ran off and talked to five people outside the apartment.
Spencer stepped between Troxell and the woman and was stabbed in the leg. According to the court document, Spencer got Troxell on the ground and someone else grabbed the knife when police arrived.
Troxell told police he had gotten some drugs and after returning to the apartment had to grab her.
He said the knife was for his protection and that his girlfriend set up the people waiting outside the apartment.
