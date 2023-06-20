House fire on South Rangeline

A firefighter from East Madison Fire Territory throws a piece of roof to the side as he attempts to send water gushing into the burning residence at 612 S. Rangeline Road late Tuesday morning.

 Caleb Amick The Herald Bulletin

ANDERSON — Passersby could smell smoke in the area of West Eighth Street and South Rangeline Road late Tuesday morning, emanating from a fire at 612 S. Rangeline Road.

Firefighters from East Madison Fire Territory and Daleville-Salem Township Fire Protection Territory and Anderson Fire Department were on the scene around noon.

Representatives of Turning Point Madison County, which seeks to help people in life-alerting situations, were also at the scene of the fire providing help to displaced residents. Jason Howard, executive director of the organization, said he was making sure that they had somewhere to stay the night.

No injuries were reported Tuesday afternoon.

This article will be updated with more details.

