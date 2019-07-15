Two Anderson fires under investigation

ANDERSON — Two weekend fires in Anderson remained under investigation Monday.
Firefighters used a ladder truck to access a smoking wall on the second story of the Motel 6, 2205 East 59th St., about 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Anderson Fire Chief Dave Cravens said smoke was coming from outside the wall and the building was safely evacuated while firefighters worked. He said a ladder truck, three engines, an ambulance and battalion crew quickly extinguished the blaze.
“The cause of the fire is undetermined,” Cravens said.
On Saturday, firefighters responded to a fire about 4 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Third Street.
Cravens said the fire was in a porch ceiling and took about 20 minutes to extinguish. He said damages were estimated at $7,000.
“There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation,” the fire chief added.
