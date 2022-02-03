ANDERSON — Two Anderson men died in separate one-vehicle accidents Wednesday.
Anderson police were dispatched to the 1200 block of North Scatterfield Road at 9:33 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a car into a utility pole.
Caleb McKnight, public information officer for Anderson Police Department, said weather conditions could have been a factor and that the accident remains under investigation.
Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott said the deceased was James D. Zickefoose, 62, Anderson.
In a separate incident, Abbott said James E. Boles, 70, Anderson, died in a single-car accident at 2:37 p.m. Wednesday.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating that crash, which was
at the intersection of County Roads 300 South and 500 West.
Maj. Joey Cole said Boles was traveling east on South, approaching the intersection. The 2017 Honda CRV left the south side of the road and hit a tree.
Cole said it's not believed that weather was a factor in the crash.
