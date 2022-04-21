ANDERSON — Two Anderson Community Schools board members, Patrick Hill and Holly Renz, were recipients of the Indiana School Board Association's Exemplary Governance Awards program for 2021.
According to the ISBA news release, these awards are given to school board members who demonstrate “an outstanding commitment to continuous improvement and professional learning.” Board members do this through their participation in ISBA training, conferences and seminars.
Hill, ACS school board president, received the highest honor of the award, exemplary. According to the ISBA website, board members at this level have shown an exemplary commitment to their personal professional development in leadership.
The trainings provide valuable knowledge that school board members need to know, according to Hill.When he was first elected to the board, he said, he was very knowledgeable about curriculum but not bussing issues.
Hill also noted that the ISBA events allow for him to network with other school board members across the state.
“It also allows us to see what other school corporations are doing,” he said. “You get to hear from a variety of different school districts around the state (about) what they’re doing.”
ACS school board secretary Renz received the first level of the award, commendable. This stage “recognizes a member’s commendable efforts by demonstrating a desire for advancing the principles of good governance,” according to the ISBA website.
“The ISBA provides a foundation for you to begin the process of being an active participant on a school board,” she said. “It also provides professional development, lots of resources and lots of educational offerings.”
Renz noted that she has participated in some webinars about communication and leadership styles through ISBA.
Both Hill and Renz are thankful to be honored by ISBA with this award and appreciate that ISBA offers trainings and resources to school board members.