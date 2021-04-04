ANDERSON – Two K9 officers that paid the ultimate sacrifice in 2012 were honored by the Indiana Patriot Guard Saturday.
In a first for the state of Indiana, the Indiana Patriot Guard and the Honor and Remember organization presented Anderson Police Department officer Matt Jarrett with Honor and Sacrifice flags for his K9 partner Magnum.
The group also presented a flag for K9 officer Kilo, but his handler Marty Dulworth was unable to attend the ceremony at APD headquarters.
Among those in attendance were all the APD officers that are assigned a canine partner.
Members of the Indiana Patriot Guard circled the lobby holding American flags.
Both Kilo and Magnum died in 2012 while protecting their partners.
Kilo was shot and killed during a standoff in Pendleton. His handler, Dulworth, was also shot in the legs.
Magnum was shot by Joseph Turner the same year during a robbery at the PNC Bank on Nichol Avenue.
A Belgian malinois, Magnum had been with APD for a year and a half. He was shot while protecting officers responding to the bank robbery.
“It’s still an honor,” Jarrett said. “It happened nine years ago and the fact that people want to honor his service means a lot to me and the department.”
Jarrett has handled another K9 officer for the past four years.
“It makes the job harder because you have that extra person (dog) with you,” he said of being a K9 officer. “You go to all the calls that are serious in nature.
“It’s somewhat of an emotional day," he added. "It brings up some old memories. It’s also a proud day that they still want to honor his legacy.”
Bob Patterson with the Indiana Patriot Guard’s East Central Region said the decision was made at a state rally.
“It came up that the two dogs died in the line of duty and we wanted to do something for them,” he said. “They had never done an Honor and Sacrifice flag for canine officers in Indiana.”
Patterson said it took 18 months to finalize the ceremony.
Don Finnegan with Honor and Remember's Indiana chapter said there have been flags presented in Virginia in the past.
“This is kind of new,” he said. “It’s important the public realizes that these were honors and (these officers) deserve the respect and honor for their line-of-duty death.”
Turner was sentenced to 18 years after he admitted to shooting and killing Magnum during a chase after the bank robbery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.