ANDERSON — Two brothers have been arrested by Anderson police on several felony charges of robbery and pistol whipping two other men.
Police arrested Damien Lee McGuire, 25, 2200 block of Central Avenue, Anderson, this week on charges of robbery, confinement, battery with a deadly weapon and intimidation. He was detained Thursday at the Madison County Jail on a $100,000 full cash bond.
His brother, Darrell Stephen McGinnis, 18, Summitville, was arrested Tuesday on charges of robbery, confinement, battery with a deadly weapon and intimidation. McGinnis was detained Thursday on a full-cash $50,000 bond.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed by Anderson Police Detective Travis Thompson, the two brothers, along with a woman who has not been charged, held two men at gunpoint about 3 p.m. Tuesday outside the Fieldhouse Apartments on West 13th Street.
The two men said they were pistol whipped by McGuire and McGinnis and that the brothers stole about $1,800 in cash and three handguns from them. One of the men said he was pistol whipped by McGuire 200 times in the face and head.
The other man said that he was struck in the head up to 50 times with a gun. He also told police that both McGuire and McGinnis displayed handguns during the robbery and took two or three guns from him.
One of the men was able to escape from McGuire when he and McGuire returned to an apartment so that McGuire could look for cash.
McGuire and McGinnis were arrested following a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Lincoln Street. Police found a handgun in the front seat and "a large amount" of cash inside the vehicle.
The woman in the car changed her statement to police several times before verifying the statements by the two men who were robbed and beaten, the affidavit states.
Both McGinnis and McGuire declined to make a statement to police without an attorney present.
In November, McGuire was arrested on felony charges of criminal recklessness, possession of a machine gun and unlawful carrying of a handgun.
According to a probable cause affidavit, on Sept. 14 officers who had been dispatched to the area found a 9mm shell casing in the road. McGuire’s mother told officers that her son shot at her residence because he was upset about money she allegedly owed him.
On the same day, officers were dispatched to the same residence on a report of more shots fired in the area and a vehicle speeding from the scene. A witness told police he heard two or three gunshots fired toward the residence.
Later that night, officers were dispatched to the area of First Street and Madison Avenue on a report of a woman being run off the road by the same vehicle on Vinyard Street. When officers arrived at Vinyard Street, they saw a handgun in the front seat of the vehicle, the affidavit states. McGuire was arrested on a charge of resisting law enforcement.
Police found two handguns in the vehicle with one having a fully automatic switch installed on the rear of the slide, making it a machine gun, according to the affidavit.