NEW CASTLE — A two-vehicle crash involving a New Castle ambulance claimed the life of a New Castle man just after midnight Sunday.
Robert Snedigar, 81, died in the crash, according to state police. The driver of the New Castle Emergency Medical Service ambulance, Gregory Teague, 51, Spiceland, was not injured, police said. Another EMT who was riding in the ambulance was uninjured.
The ambulance, a 2019 RAM model, was returning to New Castle from a patient transport. It was not on an emergency run and was not carrying patients, police said.
About 12:15 a.m. Monday, New Castle police and Henry County deputies responded to a report of the crash on Ind. 38 at Greensboro Pike west of New Castle.
A preliminary investigation shows that a silver 2007 Cadillac, driven by Snedigar was northbound on Greensboro Pike when it pulled onto Ind. 38 and into the path of the eastbound ambulance, according to a state police press release. The ambulance hit the car on the driver's side.
