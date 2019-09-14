SUMMITVILLE — Two people in a were injured — one critically — when the Chevrolet Trailblazer they were riding in struck a utility pole at the intersection of County Roads 1750 North and 150 East Saturday night.
According to a release from Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger, the Trailblazer left the roadway entering the intersection and crashed into the utility pole, coming to rest on the east side of County Road 150 East.
The driver told authorities who responded to the scene that he tried to flag down a northbound motorcyclist for help. The motorcyclist tried to slow to a stop, but lost control at the intersection and crashed as well, according to the release. The motorcyclist was not seriously injured.
Mellinger said the incident is being investigated as two separate crashes.
