ANDERSON — A two-vehicle crash Saturday resulted in the deaths of two women.
The accident happened at approximately 5:17 p.m. at the intersection of East Fifth Street and Scatterfield Road.
The Anderson Police Department Crash Team responded to the scene of a crash with severe injuries and fatal injuries at the intersection.
The collision involved a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado operated by a 17-year-old, of Anderson, and a 2008 Pontiac Vibe driven by a woman with another woman passenger, according to Caleb McKnight, public information officer for APD.
Anderson Fire Chief Dave Cravens said the Pontiac was crossing Scatterfield Road when it was t-boned by the truck.
Cravens said a passerby pulled one of the woman from the car and started CPR. The second woman was trapped in the vehicle and extracted by firefighters.
The teen driver suffered a serious lower-body injury and was transported immediately to St. Vincent Hospital for treatment.
The driver of the Pontiac and the passenger were transported to Community Hospital for immediate medical attention for serious bodily injuries. Both later died from their injuries.
The Madison County Coroner's office has not released the identity of the two women.
This crash remains an open and active case investigation, and any witnesses can contact Sgt. Nick Durr 765-648-6660.