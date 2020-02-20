ANDERSON — A new judge will have to be named to hear the appeal filed by opponents of the proposed drug treatment center in Anderson.
Two local judges have decided they can’t hear the appeal filed against the opening of an Aspire Health Indiana and Progress House project because of conflicts.
The facility was granted a special use by the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals.
Madison Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Andrew Hopper recused himself from hearing the appeal naming the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals and the city of Anderson.
Hopper said he recused himself because either he or his wife, attorney Ashley Hopper, represented one of the parties in the case previously.
The case was moved to Madison Circuit Court Division 1 where Judge Angela Warner Sims was named as special judge.
Sims said Thursday she will also recuse herself from the case.
Sims said as the judge in the Drug Court she has referred people to the Aspire Health Indiana facility.
The appeal is seeking to overturn the project’s approval.
On Jan. 8, the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals approved the special exception that Aspire Health Indiana and Progress House requested to open a 100-bed facility for men at the former Mockingbird Hill site in the 4000 block of Ridgeview Drive.
The unanimous vote by the BZA came following three hours of testimony for and against the treatment center and came after several continuances were granted to allow the opponents more time to prepare their presentation.
Attorney Larry Whitham, representing the opponents, said last week the residents didn’t believe the BZA allowed them adequate time to present their case.
Whitham said he didn’t believe the opponents would have to post a performance bond.
“We’re not stopping the project,” he said. “We’re filing an appeal of the decision. It will be up to the judge to determine if there is a need for a performance bond.”
The appeal includes as plaintiffs the names of numerous property owners in the area of Ridgeview Drive.
The request for judicial review contends the BZA members failed to consider how the project would impact the current use and value of neighboring residential properties.
“That the proposed use would be detrimental to public convenience and welfare by jeopardizing the safety, security, and comfort of the permanent residents of the community and that the proposed use would interfere with and diminish the quality of life in the community,” the appeal reads.
The appeal continues that the BZA members failed to impose any of the 49 conditions the opponents requested in the granting of the special exception and the BZA failed to impose any conditions included in the staff report including only male patients with no convictions for sex or violent crimes would be treated; installation of 50 security cameras; substance abuse clients from Anderson would be given top priority; random drug and alcohol screenings; and strict curfews.
