ANDERSON — Two local mayors — one looking forward to his first term, and the other continuing into a second term — took oaths of office Wednesday on New Year’s Day.
With the auditorium at the Anderson City Building packed to near capacity, Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. started his second four-year stretch in office.
In Alexandria, newly elected Republican Mayor Todd Naselroad, joined by his parents, started his first term in office in the county’s third-largest community.
During his inaugural address, Broderick thanked all the elected officials that started a new chapter in public service.
He thanked former Councilman Greg Graham for his many years of service on the city council and in city government. Broderick also mentioned the long and dedicated service of Councilwoman Donna Davis, who passed away Sunday.
The mayor said he looked forward to working with all elected officials to make Anderson better over the next four years.
“I’m honored to lead the city for another four years,” he said. “I will work hard not to let you down.”
Broderick said that, with the start of a new year, his administration hopes to accomplish goals and makes a commitment to all citizens.
“Today we look ahead,” Broderick said. “We will find we have more in common than we do not. Working together, we have accomplished a lot in the past four years. There is more to do. We want to continue the progress we made.”
Broderick noted the city’s solid financial footing, new home construction at the highest level in the past 13 years and a revitalized downtown.
He said the city will continue to work to improve quality of life for residents through improvements in city parks and trail system.
“We want to insure that every citizen has equal opportunities,” Broderick said. “We will be transparent in our operations, and I will continue to have an open-door policy. Our goal is to leave the community a better place than when we began.”
Naselroad took the oath of office from Elwood City Court Judge Kyle Noone and was joined by his parents, Kenny and Dianna.
“This is a big step for the family,” Naselroad said of starting his term as mayor of Alexandria. “They (his parents) were very helpful in getting me here.”
Naselroad he will start work at 8 a.m. Thursday to being tackling the problems facing Alexandria.
Kenny Naselroad said his son’s election is hard to believe.
“When he first came to us and said, ‘Dad, I’m going to run for mayor,’ I didn’t know what to think,” Kenny Naselroad said. “We’re very proud of him, and he is really sincere.”
Todd Naselroad is a longtime employee of the city of Alexandria. Beginning Wednesday, he’s now in charge of the entire municipality.
