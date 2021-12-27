ANDERSON — Two local residents were transported to Community Hospital Anderson following a Sunday crash.
According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, a vehicle driven by Nora C. Thomas, 58, Anderson, was traveling north on Ind. 9.
James E. Lawson, 41, Alexandria, was traveling south on Ind. 9 and made a left turn onto N. Scatterfield Road and was struck in the passenger side rear quarter panel by Thomas.
Lawson’s vehicle came to a stop facing west in the median and Thomas’s car came to a stop in a field off the roadway.
The police report indicates that Lawson failed to yield the right-of-way.
Lawson complained of pain to the back and hip, and Thomas suffered a nose bleed.
Both cars were towed by Garners Towing due to disabling damage.
