CHA

Community Hospital Anderson

 Don Knight | The Herald Bulletin

ANDERSON — Two local residents were transported to Community Hospital Anderson following a Sunday crash.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, a vehicle driven by Nora C. Thomas, 58, Anderson, was traveling north on Ind. 9.

James E. Lawson, 41, Alexandria, was traveling south on Ind. 9 and made a left turn onto N. Scatterfield Road and was struck in the passenger side rear quarter panel by Thomas.

Lawson’s vehicle came to a stop facing west in the median and Thomas’s car came to a stop in a field off the roadway.

The police report indicates that Lawson failed to yield the right-of-way.

Lawson complained of pain to the back and hip, and Thomas suffered a nose bleed.

Both cars were towed by Garners Towing due to disabling damage.

​Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.

Tags

Trending Video

Senior Reporter covering Anderson and Madison County government, politics and auto racing for The Herald Bulletin. Has been working as a journalist in central Indiana since 1977.