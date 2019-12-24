Stolen car

A police officer works at the scene of an accident involving a stolen car in Anderson Tuesday morning.

 Ken de la Bastide | The Herald Bulletin

ANDERSON — Anderson Police Department officers engaged in a foot pursuit after a stolen car crashed into a tree along Madison Avenue.

The pursuit started just after 11 a.m. Tuesday when police received a report of a stolen vehicle.

The stolen car was involved in a crash on Madison Avenue north of VanBuskirk Road, striking a tree and overturning.

Two suspects fled on foot in the area of the Anderson Country Club.

A police officer at the scene of the crash said the pursuit was terminated with speeds reaching in excess of 65 miles per hour when the accident took place.

There was a heavy police presence with Madison County Sheriff’s Department deputies assisting Anderson police.

A suspect was detained in the area of Third and Morton streets after reportedly receiving a ride in the area of Broadway and Grand Avenue.

The suspect was missing a shoe and attempting to get a ride, police said. According to scanner traffic, the suspect told police he was injured after being jumped and is from Indianapolis.

He denied being in the stolen vehicle.

At about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, police had a second suspect in custody. 

The Herald Bulletin will continue to update this story.

