ANDERSON – U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz visited the Texas-Mexico border over the weekend for a firsthand look at the immigration crisis.
Spartz, R-5th District, joined seven Democrats including members of the House Immigration Subcommittee during a visit to the Paso del Norte Port of Entry, El Paso Border Patrol Central Processing Center, and shelters for unaccompanied minors and families. Her group met with agents on the ground, immigration advocates and migrant children.
“It is positive that we are here together,” Spartz said during a press conference following the visit. “We have the greatest country in the world, and people want to come here.
“I look forward to working with my colleagues to develop a better relationship with other countries,” she said. “It breaks my heart to see these little kids.”
Spartz said it's important that Congress work in a bipartisan manner to reach a viable solution.
At the central processing center, the delegation saw more than a thousand children, most of whom will stay there for weeks despite the facility’s original intent and legal obligation to house migrants for only a matter of days.
“It is absolutely clear that we have a real crisis at our southern border,” Spartz said. “There is no question about it. I talked to a tiny, 6-year-old girl devastated by being separated from her 8-year-old brother. These siblings were sent by their parents to cross our border by themselves, and there are busloads of children with similar stories arriving every day.
“President (Joe) Biden's policies have encouraged this influx, weakened our border security, and aided the drug cartels,” she said in a press release. “President Biden needs to exercise leadership now and address the growing crisis at our border with an all-of-government approach.”
Spartz, who emigrated from Ukraine to the U.S. decades ago, is planning to return to the southern border in the weeks to come to visit a different section of the border with members of the House Judiciary Committee.
“We all love our country,” she said. “We want what is best for our children.”
