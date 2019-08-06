ANDERSON — One of the two unborn babies, being carried by a woman on life support after she was shot in the back of the head, has died.
Anderson Police Chief Tony Watters said one of the male twins died Tuesday afternoon at 21 weeks.
Alexis M. Wasson, 29, was shot around 3 a.m. Friday in her home, allegedly by her boyfriend, Skye'lar De'Andre White, police said.
White was arrested later Friday on suspicion of attempted murder and Level 5 felony criminal recklessness. A 72-hour continuance on the filing of formal charges was granted Monday by Magistrate Judge Jason Childers.
Watters said the twin that died sustained “detrimental effects from the incident.”
Wasson has remained on life support since she was admitted to the Indianapolis hospital, he said.
White drove Wasson to his mother’s home after she was shot and allegedly told his mother “it was an accident,” according to an affidavit of probable cause by Anderson Police Detective Christopher Frazier.
White's mother told police she was awakened by her son banging on her front door around 3 a.m. She said her son was in a frantic state saying "it was an accident," and his girlfriend was shot in her home, the affidavit states.
White reportedly ran from his mother's residence once she left to drive Wasson to the hospital. Authorities said White made no attempt to personally seek emergency treatment for Wasson’s injuries.
In addition to the twins Wasson was carrying, she is also the mother of a 5-year-old girl.
