ELWOOD — An Elwood fireman has died from COVID-19, according to Elwood Firefighters Local 1671.
Mark Gillam, 58, died Sunday.
Gillam was a 31-year veteran of the Elwood Fire Department, according to city officials.
In a Facebook announcement, the fire department said Gillam is believed to have contracted COVID-19 while working for the fire department.
“After a lengthy and hard-fought battle, Brother Gillam today succumbed to the damage inflicted on his body by this virus,” a statement on the department’s Facebook page reads. “He was surrounded by family and friends at the time of his passing.”
The fire department notified the public on Facebook that Gillam started experiencing mild COVID-like symptoms about Aug. 22. He went to a local hospital and tested positive for the virus and went into quarantine. For the next week his symptoms remained mild, according to the post.
On Aug. 30, Gillam was hospitalized because of an increase in the severity of his symptoms. On Sept. 8, he was placed on a ventilator and put into a medically-induced coma to allow his body to rest and heal.
Arrangements to honor Gillam and funeral services are pending, according to the post.
Gillam dedicated his entire adult life to public service, according to the fire department. He served in the United States Marine Corps before becoming a fireman. He had been employed by the city of Elwood for 31 years.
In addition to his civil service, Gillam was also a volunteer at a number of different organizations, coached youth and is a local business owner.
Donations are being accepted for Gillam’s wife, Kathy Gillam, and his family through the Elwood Firefighters Local 1671.
The department thanked the community for its outpouring of support and said they would need continued support in the coming weeks.
“Please keep Mark’s family in your thoughts and prayers as well as our city family, as we mourn the loss of our colleague,” the post states.
Surrounding police and fire departments posted messages on social media regarding Gillam’s death.
“The community of Elwood has lost an amazing man,” the Frankton Police Department posted on Facebook.
