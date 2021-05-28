ANDERSON – Several past and present employees of the not-for-profit Harter House say they’re still awaiting paychecks from 2020.
The financial woes of the Harter House and Vermillion Place, both owned and operated by United Faith Housing, extend to other payments.
Lori Reeder, newly appointed executive director of Vermillion Place and Harter House, said the senior care facilities, both on Main Street, are seeking investors to resolve the long-standing financial problems.
Officials with the city of Anderson on Tuesday said Vermillion Place is past due $23,928 on its utility bills and the Harter House is past due $41,703.
A payment agreement was reached with the city utilities office in August 2019. That agreement was for payment of the current bill and monthly payments ranging from $600 to $1,500 on the owed amount.
The last payments on the water bill were made in February; payment on the other accounts was last made March 7.
“For the past 1½ to 2½ years we have been struggling financially,” Reeder said Friday. “We are grateful to our vendors and the city of Anderson that have been patient and working with us.”
In March 2020 the facilities’ payroll account was hacked and all the stored information was lost, according to Reeder.
“We’re behind on payroll, but catching up,” she said. “There are still certain pay periods where employees aren’t being paid on the exact date. We’ve asked them to hold their checks for a couple of days.”
She said they have been behind on payroll since 2019 and it has been difficult to catch up.
Reeder said of the officials of both facilities are making sacrifices by holding their own paychecks “because United Faith Housing is a ministry.”
She said occupancy of Harter House is currently 30% and Vermillion Place is at 60%.
Reeder said residents who are dependent on Social Security make a minimum payment with the Harter Trust making up the difference.
In 2016 and 2017, revenues were $384,000 short of expenditures, a difference covered by the Harter Trust.
“We’ve been making do,” Reeder said. “We need financial donations from the community.
“We’re fighting for our residents; employees are still here,” she said. “We will fight to the bitter end. We’re taking good care of our elderly residents who lived, worked and love this community.”
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Reeder said, the board of directors has not been meeting but there have been executive sessions.
Lou Ann Brown, who resigned this year as a member of United Faith Housing’s board of directors, said Thursday she knew Harter House was behind in paying employees.
“I knew they were behind, but not by that much,” she noted.
Brown said she wasn’t aware of the past due amount owed to Anderson City Utilities.
United Faith Housing tried to sell Vermillion Place and had someone interested in the purchase, but a selling process could not be agreed upon, according to Brown.
Lisa Harney, who was executive director of the Harter House until March, said she has been waiting since last November on three paychecks in the amount of $4,800.
Harney requested the money she was owed recently and was told it would be researched to determine the amount.
“We were three pays behind all through 2020,” she said.
At least three other employees are awaiting paychecks from 2020, according to Harney.
“I was paying my employees last year,” she said, noting that work checks were arriving two weeks late.
She applied for unemployment benefits, but the Indiana Department of Work Force Development denied her claim because Harter House didn’t report her earnings for the final three quarters of 2020, Harney said.
Board President Larry Bond said he believes the issue has been resolved with the state office of workforce development.
Harney said when employees were paid, their checks were marked as advances and that Harter House was deducting 20% for taxes.
Not only were the employee taxes not reported, Harney said, but Harter House was not paying child support or garnishments for employees.
“Someone needs to audit United Faith Housing,” she said.
In addition to Lori Reeder’s position, the Reeder family holds at least two other top-level positions with United Faith Housing.
Robert Reeder is president and CEO. His son, John Reeder, is the corporate attorney. Lori and John Reeder were both hired by the board of directors.
Keri Copeland, assistant director, said she was initially skeptical when Lori Reeder was named director.
“Lori was volunteering for two months,” Copeland said. “She has been doing a good job.”
