ALEXANDRIA — United Way of Madison County has partnered with the Church at Broadway Park, 302 N. West St., Alexandria, to open an outreach office for its THRIVE Network and Covering Kids and Families enrollment assistance services.
According to a press release from the local United Way, the office will be open weekly on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and by appointment by calling 765-608-3062.
THRIVE, United Way of Madison County’s network of bundled services, works with individuals to increase their capacity to earn and build assets.
“We have been working to establish a regular presence in Alexandria for a while, and are very happy to be part of the centralized services located in the Church at Broadway Park,” said Karen Hemberger, United Way vice president of impact. United Way also operates a satellite outreach office at the Hope Center, 201 Anderson St., Elwood, with office hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays or by appointment.
THRIVE clients work with coaches in the areas of income supports, employment, financial and family support to develop goals and a plan toward achieving financial stability over a period of months or longer.
“The specific plans are as varied as the people,” Hemberger said in the release.
Initially, potential clients meet with an income supports coach to assess their current needs and connect them to appropriate benefits and supports. Meetings with employment and financial coaches follow. Employment coaching assesses educational and training needs, and assists clients with resumes, interviewing and job searches. Financial coaching provides assistance with budgeting, credit and debt counseling, and building savings toward larger goals such as education and home ownership.
Family support coaching is available for clients with young children and focuses on child development, connection to quality child care, parent-child relationships and problem solving. United Way also works closely with child care providers across the county to enhance early childhood education with its Born Learn Connection programming.
United Way has sponsored the Covering Kids and Family Coalition since 2009, facilitating outreach and enrollment for public health insurance coverage and the Federal Marketplace. The coalition is funded through CKF Indiana with support from Community Hospital Anderson, St. Vincent Health, and managed care providers Anthem, CareSource, Centene/MHS and MdWise.
The THRIVE Network launched in August 2016 and opened the Elwood office in 2018. Current partners are Anderson Impact Center, PathStone Corp., Alternatives Inc., Dove Harbor, Children’s Bureau and Stripped Love. United Way has also partnered with Ivy Tech to offer on-site outreach and with NTN and Community Hospital Anderson to pilot Thrive@Work, an employee outreach service.
