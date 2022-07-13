ANDERSON — Dozens of people gathered near the site of two recent shootings in the city Wednesday to reiterate calls to return pride and caring to the community.
More than 50 people gathered near the intersection of 16th Street and Madison Avenue to not only talk about stopping gun violence, but lifting up the community.
Organizer Sarah Skipper said the group is making demands for the community.
She said there needs to be more community input and involvement and called on people to build a perimeter around the problem areas.
“If they see respected people of the community, maybe those activities won’t take place,” Skipper said.
Pastor Shannon Swain Sr. noted that since the group first met two weeks ago, nothing has transpired at the intersection.
“We need more safety,” Skipper said. “Gun violence has surged up from nowhere. Maybe we need to go to the Legislature and ask for gun safety laws.”
Skipper said people need to speak up and that there are too many unsolved murders in the city.
“Speak up if you know something,” she said. “Think about the kids that are losing parents and family members.
“There is power in unity,” Skipper added. “We work better together.”
Kojak Fuller said people in the community aren’t taking care of each other.
“We need a perspective change,” he said. “We need to reach out to the community.”
Fuller said a perception exists that a person can shoot someone without fear of consequences because no one will come forward with information.
“No one wants to be a snitch,” he said.
Fuller said community members have to teach young people a trade so they can have a good paying job in the community.
“Everyone has a part to play,” he said.
Rev. Anthony Harris with the Church Upon the Rock said instead of telling people what they want, the question should be, what do they need?
“Right now, you can get a job anywhere,” he said. “Get the decent jobs now before the demand is met.”
Harris said those using guns are not committing murder, but rather they are committing suicide.
“They’re committing genocide,” he said. “We need to walk with the young people and get them what they need.”
Shannon Swain Jr., another organizer, said the gathering was not just about stopping violence, but supporting businesses and organizations in the community.
“Show people you care,” he told those in attendance.
Local resident Lindsay Brown said there are funds available to help improve the community.
“We have to fight for change or we’re right back in the same situation,” he said.
Brown said residents have to elect people who want to represent the community.