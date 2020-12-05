ANDERSON – Christmas will be merrier this year for about 500 kids after bikers toured Madison County to distribute new bicycles and other gifts.
In its 10th year, the Second Chance to Get It Right Toy Ride drew more than 60 bikers to the Bourbon Street Sports Bar and Grill on the city’s south side Saturday morning to organize the gifts for distribution.
Organizers planned to pack a large U-Haul truck and make more than a dozen stops, including one at Operation Love Ministries.
“We’re not capable of knowing which families get the funds, so we just give the (gifts) to them and they take care of it,” said Kevin Hummel, who has spearheaded the toy ride annually since 2010.
Hummel, an Anderson native, spent a decade in prison in the early 2000s. When he was released, he started Second Chance To Get It Right, a nonprofit aimed at helping struggling families and children throughout Madison County.
The organization puts on several fundraising events annually, including a Memorial Day cookout, a Halloween party and a charity motorcycle ride each July.
But the group’s capstone event each year is the Rock Christmas Toy Ride, which has grown in stature since its inception.
The coronavirus pandemic added some complications to the planning this year, Hummel said, but the group was determined to make it work.
For example, the event’s customary lineup of live music had to be scratched because of public health restrictions, but the owners of Bourbon Street Sports Bar and Grill worked with Second Chance to provide a DJ and a catered meal for those who showed up and donated to the cause.
“We’ve adjusted to the restrictions, and it’s been challenging, but at the end of the day, we’re still able to put this on,” said Dinah Shirley-Wright of Pendleton.
“It’s amazing that as a whole, our world, our country is struggling, but the kindness and the love that’s being shown to these kids has been unwavering.”
Hummel said he planned personally to deliver two of the more than 35 bikes that had been assembled to a family whose situation especially resonated with him. He said he hopes the message he shares with his story provides encouragement and hope to the children and their parents.
“Everybody makes mistakes, and this is our way of showing we can pay it forward in the city we live in,” Hummel said. “It starts with one kid, and we’re trying. By doing this, we’re making a big impact.”
Another member of the group, Mary Randol, said even without the pandemic, there would be many local families struggling to make ends meet — and many children who need to experience Christmas as their more fortunate friends do.
“It brings tears to your eyes to see people just donating and not knowing who these gifts are going to,” Randol said. “Everybody not only in our community but surrounding communities is stepping up and helping Second Chance get gifts for these kids.”
