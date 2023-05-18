The Monroe Township Bicentennial Committee, in conjunction with the Alexandria-Monroe Township Historical Society and the Madison County Bicentennial Committee, would like to highlight a schedule of upcoming events that focus on the history, people, and places of the Monroe Township and/or Madison County.
The events, open to the public., have been organized by various citizens and volunteers in the area.
• June 2 at 1 p.m. screening of Ball State PBS’s “Now Entering…Alexandria” (©2016 WIPB/Ball State PBS. All rights reserved.) will be shown at the Alex Movie Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St., Alexandria. This screening is part of the first Friday series offered free to seniors in cooperation with Essential Senior Health & Living through a grant by the Madison County Community Foundation. The Monroe Township Bicentennial Committee is working with these organizations to offer this documentary as part of a series of movies related to Alexandria, its history, and its citizens.
• June 29 at 7 p.m. presentation by Madison County Historian Stephen Jackson on the events related to World War I in Alexandria. This program will be at the Emery Lee Building in Beulah Park, Alexandria.
• July 3 at noon program dedicating the Honoring Small Town Veterans banners posted throughout Alexandria. The dedication event will occur at Harrison Square in downtown Alexandria. After an introduction by Mayor Todd Naselroad and an invocation by Pastor Randy Murphy, a dedication speech will be offered Mike Owens followed by the singing of a patriotic song by Joe Bannon. A military Honor Guard from Elwood will be present to honor these veterans. For more information, contact Mike and Connie Thomas at 765-724-7425.
• July 7 at 1 p.m. screening of the 2016 documentary “To Joey, with Love” about Joey (Martin) Feek is scheduled to be shown at the Alex Movie Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St., Alexandria.
• July 16 4-H Parade at 2 p.m. launches the start of the Madison County 4-H Fair. The parade begins in downtown Alexandria and travels to the Madison County Fairgrounds. The Madison County 4-H Fair runs from July 16-22 at Beulah Park and the Madison County Fairgrounds in Alexandria. For a schedule of events and more information, visit https://madisoncounty4hfair.org/.
• July 29 noon to 6 p.m. the 25th anniversary of the White River Folk and Bluegrass Club “Bluegrass Bash” will be held at the Kiwanis Building in Beulah Park. For more details, contact President Adam Lambert at 765-425-2219.
• Sept. 30 a Madison County Bicentennial legacy project for Alexandria will focus on renovations to downtown Harrison Park in Alexandria. For more information, contact the Alexandria Main Street, Inc. organization at https://www.facebook.com/AlexMainStreet.
• Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. Madison County Historian Stephen Jackson will present an historical overview of Monroe Township at the Alexandria Community Center.
• Nov. 3 at 1 p.m. screening of another Alexandria-related person, place, or event at the Alex Movie Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St., Alexandria. More information to come on the planned show for this date.
Contact the Alexandria-Monroe Township Historical Society at alexhistoricalsociety@gmail.com or 765-490-0081.