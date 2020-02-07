ANDERSON — When teens from all corners of Madison County flock to the Millcreek Civic Center in Chesterfield next Saturday, it will represent the culmination of eight months of work for students involved in the Youth Leadership Academy’s annual fundraising efforts.
It’s been a rewarding experience for the high school juniors who have spearheaded planning for the event. They’ve spent much of their spare time calling and visiting area businesses to ask for donations to sponsor the program. In many ways, the Dance Marathon represents a final chapter in a process designed to equip them with the leadership skills they’ll need as they move on to college and career pursuits after high school.
“I thought (the Youth Leadership Academy) would be a good way to learn more about the people around me and help me learn how to lead and interact with people who maybe think differently,” said Jack Hudson, a junior at Pendleton Heights High School. “It’s honestly been such a great program for that.”
Hudson and three other juniors — Jason Bale of Anderson High School, Allie Gast of Alexandria, and Tyra Gillispie of Anderson Preparatory Academy — have put those lessons into practice as they’ve canvassed their communities seeking donations. The quartet set an ambitious goal of raising $20,000 — which would be the most money raised by a class in a single year, Hudson said. The response, he added, has been overwhelmingly positive, with only a few potential donors declining or unable to provide funds.
Gast said the experience has been a good reminder of the generosity that exists in her hometown.
“If you go out into the community looking for support, there will be people who have your back and surround you and meet your needs,” she said.
Bale added, “Businesses are really willing to help donate, and they want to do good in the community. If you’re willing to reach out and ask them, they’re usually really welcoming to that idea.”
The proceeds from next weekend’s Dance Marathon will be added to the pool of money already raised. Then the students will meet to review grant applications they’ve received from area nonprofits and decide how the funds will be allocated.
Pam Shoot, program director for the Leadership Academy of Madison County, says the Dance Marathon has raised more than $100,000 for nonprofit organizations in the county in its 14 years of existence.
“We have nonprofit agencies who work with children and youth,” Shoot said. “The kids fully understand what the money is going to go for.”
The dance itself offers an opportunity for the students to build on the friendships they’ve made throughout the program.
“The thing I look forward to the most is getting to go with all your friends,” Bale said. “It’s a great experience — the dancing, the atmosphere, the whole night is a lot of fun, and that’s a big bonus of going, that you know that not only are you having fun, you’re also getting to help the community.”
