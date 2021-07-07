ANDERSON -- Nick Baldwin last spoke with Stephen “Gabby” Cunningham on Sunday when they celebrated the Fourth of July.
“Nobody disliked him,” Baldwin said. “He was very caring and very giving. Everyone liked him.”
Cunningham, 64, was a city employee found dead on a sidewalk just after 8 a.m. Wednesday near the Southside public swimming pool, according to a press release from Terri Austin, Anderson's director of public and media relations. A city police officer found Cunningham.
He appeared to be mixing pool chemicals at the pool, 4530 S. Madison Ave., and was overcome by the fumes, Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott said.
“He came outside, where he collapsed,” Abbott said. “He will undergo an autopsy at St. Vincent Anderson for a definitive cause of death.”
Baldwin, who worked with Cunningham for 22 years, was upset when he heard his friend may have died from chemical fumes. He said when he worked for the city with Cunningham, his friend didn’t always wear a mask when handling chemicals.
“There’s some really deadly chemicals that you have to work with,” said Baldwin. “You can easily inhale that stuff, and it can cause you to lose your breath and everything. It’s very dangerous stuff.”
Baldwin said Cunningham lived his entire life in Anderson and overcame a number of obstacles.
“He was legally deaf,” he said. “It was really hard for him, but he rose above it. He could have easily been on disability if he wanted to, but he chose to work.”
Baldwin said Cunningham was also a millionaire.
“He won the lottery about 20 years ago with seven other people,” he said. “He won $2.5 million. He could have easily retired if he wanted to, but he didn’t want to. He liked working so much.”
Baldwin said he learned a little bit of sign language working with Cunningham, and the two became close friends. Cunningham would celebrate New Year’s and July Fourth with Baldwin.
“I was one of his only friends,” Baldwin said. “He didn’t have a whole lot of friends. He was kind of shy.”
And always generous, said Baldwin.
“One of the great things about him, he always had a great big garden that he grew, and he loved to bring baskets full of tomatoes, squash, onions and cucumbers for everyone,” said Baldwin. “He also ground up fresh spices. This Sunday, he gave me five of them that he ground up and made.
“He was a great person.”
