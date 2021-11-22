ANDERSON — Three teens seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash near Pendleton on Monday remain hospitalized in Indianapolis with two in critical condition.
The teens, all from Pendleton, were taken to Indianapolis-area hospitals after the crash.
Colin Gillespie, 17, was driving the car the three were in, according to Maj. Joey Cole of the Madison County Sheriff's Department.
Gillespie was unconscious at the scene and taken by medical helicopter to Methodist Hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.
His sister, Ashley Gillespie, 14, was riding in the front seat.
She was taken by ambulance to Indiana University Health Saxony Hospital in Fishers and later transported by helicopter to Riley Hospital for Children in critical condition.
Back seat passenger Emily Jones, 14, was taken by ambulance to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital and is listed in good condition.
The sheriff’s department’s crash team was dispatched at 7:04 a.m. Monday to the accident at Ind. 13 and County Road 800 South.
Deputies said Colin Gillespie was on 800 South, facing east, and stopped at the intersection in a 2015 Chevy Malibu. The Malibu pulled in front of a Ram 3500 flatbed truck traveling south on Ind. 13 and driven by 24-year-old Ethan Gotwals, of Anderson.
Gotwals refused treatment at the scene.
The Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Ingalls, Lapel and Pendleton police departments; Indiana State Police; Pendleton Fire Department ambulance; and Madison County Emergency Management Agency.
The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s department.
