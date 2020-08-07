ANDERSON – Two Madison County School districts have reported additional instances of positive test results for COVID-19.
Anderson Community Schools reported on Friday its first employee known to have tested positive for COVID-19. Elwood Community Schools reported a third student who has tested positive since school started on July 30.
The unidentified ACS employee works in the district’s administration center, according to a prepared statement. The employee and student identities remain anonymous in compliance with HIPAA and FERPA privacy laws.
“Contact tracing has determined that no staff members were in close contact with this employee,” ACS’s statement said.
District officials reported on Wednesday, the first day of the 2020-21 school year, that a student athlete also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Elwood Superintendent Joe Brown on Thursday sent an email to parents letting them know a third student had tested positive.
“This student was a close contact of the student that tested positive earlier this week,” he said. The district is using class schedules for contact tracing.
Elwood, which reported an employees had tested positive prior to the start of the school year, also reported a student who tested positive attended classes the first day of school. Jr.-Sr. high school students have shifted to eLearning this past week to allow for deep cleaning of the building, and all schools in the district will participate in eLearning each Wednesday through the end of the month to accommodate disinfection.
Madison County Health Department Administrator Stephenie Grimes said she expects a spike in positive cases over the next couple of weeks similar to a spike that took place after the Fourth of July weekend.
“I think any time we bring people together we can anticipate it increasing cases,” she said.
Grimes said she expects the spike in cases to remain manageable.
“We’ve got some guidelines, and we’ve got some tools from Harvard,” she said. “I communicate with the superintendents fairly regularly, some of them daily. They’re all engaged, and they all are wanting to make sure their kids and staff are safe,”
Even with the anticipated spikes in positive COVID cases, Grimes said, health organizations, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics, have advocated for returning children to in-person classes.
“We want kids in school. Mental health and social health are things that are important as well as physical health.”
