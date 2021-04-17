ANDERSON – A high-speed chase that originated along Interstate 69 in Hamilton County ended in a crash at a busy Anderson intersection Saturday afternoon.
Agencies including the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, the Anderson Police Department and the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post aided troopers in the chase, which ended when the suspect crashed into a tractor-trailer at the intersection of 53rd Street and Scatterfield Road in Anderson.
According to a news release from Indiana State Police Sgt. Coley McCutcheon, a state trooper was dispatched after suspicious activity was observed on monitors by ISP Region 5 dispatchers. A black 1999 Ford F-150 was parked behind an abandoned vehicle on I-69 near the 206 mile marker and a man was looking into the car. When Trooper Jonathan Troyer arrived to investigate, the man immediately ran away. Troyer chased him and deployed his taser striking Hurley. A struggle ensued as Hurley resisted arrest.
As Trooper Joshua Thayer arrived, the suspect, later identified as Phillip Lane Hurley Jr. who was wanted on an outstanding warrant in Texas, ran and escaped in the officer’s patrol car.
After checking the other trooper's injuries, Thayer pursued after Hurley.
According to the ISP release, Hurley led police on a pursuit southbound on I-69 where he exited onto 96th Street. He turned around and began traveling north on I-69. He exited at the 214 mile marker, turned around, and traveled south. He exited at the 210 mile marker, where he once again turned around, and traveled northbound on the interstate.
Officers from the Fishers Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff's Department joined the pursuit as it continued northbound on I-69 at speeds of 140 mph.
Hurley exited I-69 at Anderson's 226 mile marker and traveled south on Indiana 109 where ISP dispatchers could no longer view his vehicle on the interstate cameras. Dispatchers were able to monitor his location by using the GPS installed in the stolen police car. They continued to advise troopers of Hurley's location until he crashed in the intersection of 53rd Street and Scatterfield Road. Hurley struck a southbound SUV before spinning out of control and striking a semi-tractor trailer sitting stationary at the traffic light. Neither driver of the other vehicles involved was injured.
After the crash, Hurley escaped the wrecked car and ran through the McDonald's parking lot. He attempted to steal two vehicles from the parking lot, both of which were occupied. He continued running until he was apprehended by Anderson police.
Hurley was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson to be evaluated for minor injuries sustained in the crash. He will formally be arrested and charged once he is released from the hospital, according to the ISP release.
According to ISP, the vehicle Hurley was originally driving had been stolen near Effingham, Illinois. Hurley had an active arrest warrant, with full extradition, from the Harris County Sheriff's Department in Houston, Texas. The warrant is for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The Indiana State Police was assisted by the ISP Pendleton Crash Reconstruction Team, Fishers Police Department, Madison County Sheriff's Department, Anderson Police Department, Madison County EMA and Garners Towing.
