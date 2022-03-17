ANDERSON – The Anderson Fire Department responded to four house fires on Thursday.
Three fire companies, rescue, medics and command were dispatched at 8:20 a.m. to 16th Street and Brentwood Avenue for a fire in a vacant house.
Firefighters were on the scene for approximately 2 ½ hours and damage is estimated at $50,000.
Chief Dave Cravens said since the house was vacant, firefighters battled the fire from the exterior of the two-story home.
Earlier that morning, Cravens said, firefighters took an hour to extinguish a fire at a vacant house at 223 West 22nd Street.
Firefighters were dispatched at 6:51 a.m. Damages are estimated at $25,000
Fire units were dispatched to another vacant structure at 8:01 a.m. for a fire at 1631 Raible Avenue.
Cravens said firefighters were on the scene for 40 minutes and damage is estimated at $15,000.
Fire units were dispatched again at 11:54 a.m. to 3404 Raible Avenue at Blake’s Collision for a fire at a commercial business.
Cravens said it took firefighters an hour to extinguish the fire that caused an estimated $15,000 in damages.
