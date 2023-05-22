Anderson High School has returned to normal activities after going into secure status earlier Monday due to a threat received on social media.
As of 1 p.m., the school resumed normal education and students were to be dismissed at the normal time.
Community engagement director Brad Meadows said that the investigation determined there was no actual danger.
Anderson Community Schools the following on its Facebook page at about 11:15 a.m. Monday:
"Anderson High School is investigating a threat received on social media. There is no evidence of an actual threat. However, while it is being investigated the school is in SECURE status. During SECURE status no one is permitted in or out of the building.