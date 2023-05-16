ANDERSON – The Indiana State Police are investigating an incident of a Madison County sheriff’s deputy exchanging gunfire with a suspect.
The Anderson Police Department SWAT team was dispatched and located the man in the bedroom dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Deputies identified the dead man as Jon Robert Niccum, 47, Anderson, wanted on two felony warrants for violation of work release and escape.
An autopsy will be conducted in a few days.
Two deputies were attempting to serve warrants on two people at the Motel 6 at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Major Michael Warner.
The press statement said Brooke Badger opened the door and was escorted to a hallway.
While Badger was being taken into custody, Niccum shot at a second deputy, who returned fire as he retreated.
Warner said it’s not believed that the officer or the suspect were injured in the exchange of gunfire.
When officers retreated for safety, Badger fled on foot from the motel and a second man, not identified, fled from the motel through a window.
Badger is wanted on two felony warrants for violation of work release and violation of a suspended sentence.
Anyone with information as to Badger’s whereabouts can contact Madison County Dispatch at 765-642-0221 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.