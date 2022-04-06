ANDERSON — An Anderson man wanted on a parole violation was captured by the Indiana State Police after a four-hour standoff at the corner of 14th and Rev. JT Menifee streets.
Barry Willis emerged from a house shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday after the standoff with the ISP SWAT Team. Team members arrived about 2 p.m. and, for close to four hours, tried to persuade Willis to exit the house with his hands up.
Andrew Hanna, chief deputy in the Madison County prosecutor’s office, said parole officers were seeking Willis for a parole violation and subsequently obtained a search warrant for the house.
Willis, 47, was on parole for dealing in methamphetamine and has multiple prior convictions, according to Hanna.
Hanna said parole officers had gotten Willis outside the house and tried to arrest him on an outstanding warrant (the parole violation), but he fled back into the house.
Police secured the area around the intersection, and a large crowd gathered to observe.
The SWAT Team used a remote arm, or boom, attached to an armored vehicle to knock open the front door and to break out glass in a first-floor window.
Officers twice sent a drone into the house in an attempt to locate Willis.
About 5 p.m., the SWAT Team fired 13 canisters of tear gas into the house’s attic area.
About 15-20 minutes afterward, several SWAT Team members entered the residence at 1325 W. 14th with a canine unit.
Eventually the boom was used to remove part of a second-floor wall to locate Willis, who seemed to be hiding inside a wall.
Willis eventually was located by SWAT Team members, handcuffed and placed in an ISP squad car.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story as details become available.