ANDERSON — An Anderson High School student was taken into police custody today after having been found to be in possession of a handgun on school property. Anderson police chief Mike Lee said the individual was taken to the juvenile detention center and the juvenile justice department will make a decision on the case.
Anderson Community Schools public engagement director Brad Meadows issued the following statement:
“A student was found in possession of a firearm today at Anderson High School. The student has been detained and is now in custody by the Anderson Police Department. All students and staff at the building are safe. Anderson High School will remain in secure status until normal dismissal at 2:30 p.m.”
Meadows clarified that the firearm found was a handgun and dispelled rumors of multiple or more powerful firearms involved.
A student was acting suspiciously and was detained, Meadows said, which is when the handgun was found in the student’s possession. No shots were fired and no one was injured.
Lee said that Anderson police assisted with a controlled dismissal of the students. An ambulance was called to the school but for an unrelated reason.