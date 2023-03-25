Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers and locations in Indiana... White River at Anderson. White River at Centerton. White River below Eagle Valley Power Plant. Eel River at Bowling Green. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following river and locations in Indiana... White River from Spencer down to Hazleton. .Widespread rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches has resulted in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East Fork White Rivers, along with numerous smaller tributaries. These smaller tributaries will drop back below flood within the next few days. Water continues to rise in many locations on main stem rivers, however, and crests in some areas, particularly along lower reaches of the White and Wabash, will not arrive for several days. Moderate flooding is expected in a small number of locations. Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO LATE TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Anderson. * WHEN...From this evening to late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding of Edgewater Park just across from gage site begins. Some low farmland begins to flood. At least one low city street begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 5:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 10.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:30 PM EDT Saturday was 10.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.4 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&