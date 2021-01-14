ANDERSON — Anderson police are investigating the death of a 52-year-old Anderson woman who was found lying in a street early Thursday morning.
Madison County Coroner Troy Abbott identified the woman as Banita L. Mitchell and said she was found near the intersection of 16th and Walton streets.
According to a press release from Anderson police, officers were dispatched about 2 a.m. to the 2200 block of West 16th Street and found the woman was injured and unresponsive. Medics were called to the scene but the victim did not survive, police said.
Abbott said an autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death.
Based on findings at the scene, officers suspect that a vehicle "played a role" in the woman’s death.
To report information about the incident, call Anderson police at 765.648.6775 or Crime Stoppers at 765.649.8310.
