ANDERSON — A 5-year-old child died Monday after being struck by a vehicle around 2:20 p.m. in the 700 block of West Vinyard Street.
The child was driven to nearby Community Hospital Anderson by his mother and other family members, according to a press release from the Anderson Police Department.
“Preliminary details show that a vehicle was traveling westbound on Vinyard when the child was struck in the roadway,” the press release states. “A short time later, the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.”
APD said, out of respect for the family and all parties involved, the child’s name will not be released at this time.
“The Anderson Police Department express our utmost condolences to the family involved,” the press release states.
An older man and a woman were taken from the scene in the back of a police cruiser shortly after the accident.
No information was released regarding the name of the driver that struck the child.
Around 3 p.m., police officers began to block off Vinyard and the APD Crash Team was called to the scene.
A neighbor two houses from the accident site said children often cross Vinyard to get to the sidewalk on the other side. A sidewalk only runs on the north side of the street.
The street is heavily traveled and people have a tendency to speed through the area, according to the neighbor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.