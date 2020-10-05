ANDERSON — Anderson Police Detective Larry Crenshaw, who died Sunday afternoon after being attacked by hornets, was remembered Monday as a dedicated cop, community leader and devoted family man.
Crenshaw, 59, and a friend were removing a deer stand in a woods in the Brookville area when they were attacked, according to Anderson High School teacher and Daleville High School baseball coach Terry Turner, who knows both men. Turner said the second man survived the attack.
Brian Baxter, Franklin County coroner, said Crenshaw was on a hunting excursion when he was attacked by hornets.
“It appeared to be an allergic reaction,” Baxter said. “He was transported to the Rushville hospital.”
Ron Jarman, Rush County coroner, said Crenshaw’s death remained under investigation Monday.
“He was stung by hornets between 40 and 50 times,” said Jarman, who confirmed that Crenshaw apparently had an allergic reaction.
Crenshaw is survived by his wife, three adult children and two grandchildren.
During his career on the Anderson Police Department, he was a patrol officer for six years, chief of police for four years and a detective for 20 years.
“Larry was a skilled and respected officer who will be missed by his friends at the Anderson Police Department,” a press release from APD said.
Crenshaw was named chief during Mayor Kevin Smith’s second term in office from 2012 through 2015.
“Larry was a great father and devoted husband,” Smith said. “He cared deeply for the police officers and the people of Anderson. He was a dynamic person that loved his family, which was his main focus.”
As police chief, Crenshaw always made policy decisions based on maintaining professionalism, according to Smith.
Crenshaw campaigned to be elected Madison County Sheriff in 2018 before losing to Democratic incumbent Scott Mellinger.
A Republican, Crenshaw was elected in 2004 and 2008 as an at-large member of Madison County Council. Russ Willis, chairman of the Madison County Republican Party, said that during his time on the county council Crenshaw was a strong fiscal conservative.
“He was willing to make the tough decisions,” Willis said Monday, “though not always popular ones during those difficult economic recession years.”
Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings described Crenshaw as a "good guy" who was concerned about his community.
“He worked hard and did the best he could for victims and the community while serving as police chief,” Cummings said. “Larry was an effective detective.”
Cummings noted that Crenshaw loved spending time in the woods and hunting.
According to Crenshaw's Facebook page, he attended Highland High School and Ball State University.
