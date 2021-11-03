ANDERSON — Anderson Community Schools are closed Wednesday because of staff absences, the district announced in an early morning post on its Facebook and Twitter pages.
The district said there will be no e-learning for students today.
On Friday, the district had an e-learning day after some teachers notified the district they would be taking the day off.
The day-off notifications came amid ACS negotiations with the Anderson Federation of Teachers. Some ACS teachers have expressed disenchantment with rising insurance premiums.
“The district’s decision to close was due to 15 to 20% of teachers engaging in an illegal concerted job action by calling off work today,” ACS said in a statement on their website.
Superintendent Dr. Joe Cronk expressed that he is “disappointed that these teachers are choosing to do this as it hurts our parents and students.”
Cronk said that bargaining is still going on between ACS and the Anderson Federation of Teachers, as they have entered mediation with a state appointed Indiana Education Employment Relations Board mediator/financial consultant. Mediation is set for Thursday.
ACS is planning to re-open on Thursday. However, they will inform parents, guardians and the public if another closure is needed.
The Herald Bulletin will be updating this developing story.
