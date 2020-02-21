ANDERSON — A school bus transporting students to Anderson Elementary School was struck by a car Friday morning.
The accident took place at 8:05 a.m. at the intersection of East 23rd and Noble streets.
First responders at the scene said there were 11 students on the bus at the time.
Although no serious injuries were reported, one student was transported to St. Vincent Anderson Hospital for further evaluation.
The 7-year-old girl complained of hip and upper leg pain.
Laura Fetty was looking out the window of her home when she saw the crash.
“It leaned over like it was going to tip over,” Fetty said. “I instantly worried it might be a relative because they drive a similar car. It was like a scene out of a movie.”
The driver of the car, Blake Shipley, 23, 1800 block of West 53rd Street, said he was traveling south on Noble Street. According to an Anderson Police Department accident report, Shipley said he approached the intersection and began to brake but was unable to stop. He said he has had problems with his car's brakes in the past.
Bus driver William Cook, 52, told police he was traveling east on 23rd Street when he felt something hit the bus. He stopped as soon as possible.
Justin Benjamin was a passenger in the car who, along with the driver, was uninjured.
“We were heading to work,” Benjamin said.
“(Shipley) tried to hit the brakes and they gave out,” he said. “We tried to swerve to miss the bus, but hit it on in the wheels.”
The car struck the school bus on the driver’s side and the impact knocked the rear axle out of alignment and broke the driveshaft.
A second school bus was dispatched to the scene to transport the students to Anderson Elementary School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.