ANDERSON — Two people were killed Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash just north of the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard exit on Interstate 69.
Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott identified the deceased as Bobby Marling, 60, of Anderson, and Sean Barksdale, 19, of Fishers.
The coroner’s office was notified at 4:40 a.m. of the crash, Abbott said.
Preliminary investigations show that a 2010 Mazda, driven by Marling, was traveling southbound on I-69 when it collided head-on with a 2001 Mercedes driven by Barksdale, that was traveling the wrong way in the southbound lanes.
Both drivers involved were pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident, which occurred near the 222.4 mile marker, remains under investigation.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.