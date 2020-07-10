EDGEWOOD – Evan Broderick, the son of Anderson Mayor Thomas J. Broderick Jr., was arrested Thursday night by Edgewood Police on an allegation of driving while intoxicated.
Broderick, 38, 1200 block of Winding Way, is charged with a Level 6 felony of operating a vehicle while intoxicated; a Class A misdemeanor for operating a vehicle while intoxicated; and a Class B misdemeanor of leaving the scene of an accident.
Bryan Williams, Madison County Chief Public Defender, said the board will meet next Thursday to decide on Broderick’s future as a public defender in the local court system.
“It’s disappointing because he is a friend and colleague,” Williams said.
According to the Edgewood Police Department, they received a call that a mailbox had been hit on Sunset Drive at approximately 9 p.m.
A witness gave police a description of the vehicle involved and a license plate number.
The probable cause affidavit states Broderick was found passed out in his yard next to the vehicle, which had damage to the hood, bumper and passenger side.
Broderick didn’t admit to driving the car and was taken to the hospital, where police detained him, for a blood draw.
Broderick’s girlfriend, Carla Lee, told Edgewood officers she didn’t see anyone else in the car. She stated she hadn’t seen Broderick since he left for work in the morning.
“She further reported that he (Broderick) had been drinking excessively due to upcoming hearings related to a prior operating while intoxicated conviction,” the court document reads.
Officers said Broderick had a very strong odor of an alcoholic beverage, his eyes were bloodshot and glassy and could not walk without assistance.
After giving the blood draw at Community Hospital, the probable cause affidavit states, Broderick began to cry, made statements about his life being ruined and wishing he was dead.
He was detained for a mental health evaluation.
In 2018, Broderick entered pleas of guilty to misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangering a person and leaving the scene of an accident. He received a suspended sentence.
Broderick resigned as an assistant city attorney in 2018, but has represented the city in several cases as a private attorney.
Broderick is awaiting a hearing before the Indiana Disciplinary Commission as a result of his 2018 arrest.
