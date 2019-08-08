ANDERSON — Levi Crusmire shared dozens of photos and memories of his son on social media after the teenager's death Wednesday night in an off-road vehicle accident near Alexandria.
"Last night I lost my son, my best friend, my youngest," he wrote. "If you could all keep Little Levi in your prayers, he was in an accident last night and didn’t make it. Lord, please keep us all safe. I miss you little buddy, and I will always love you till I see you again. Please keep an eye over all of us."
His son, Levi Branden Crusmire II, 15, was a sophomore at Anderson High School, said Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone.
She said Levi died from blunt force trauma to the head.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources investigated the accident. The agency said in a press release that Levi was was operating an all-terrain vehicle, a 2015 Cazador 169cc side-by-side, in the 10600 block of North County Road 200 West, near his residence when the accident happened.
When he was found near the vehicle by his parents, he was unresponsive, the release said.
"There were no witnesses to the incident and at this time very little is known about what may have caused the accident," according to the press release.
Crusmire said his son "was larger than life" and always so good to other people.
"He was one of the best kids around, worked so hard and did everything for everybody else," Crusmire said. "He was so great. I don't know how I am going to live the rest of my life without him."
Anderson High School Principal Eric Davis said the school has counselors, social workers and other staff available to support students and staff.
"This will continue as long as needed," he said.
The school also has a banner on which students have been allowed to write messages to Levi and his family, Davis said.
"We are still in the process of working on plans to remember Levi and support his family and friends," he said.
Crusmire received an outpouring of support from a number of people who knew Levi, especially his friends at school. One girl sent a message to Levi on Facebook thinking it would never be seen. Crusmire read it and then asked for her permission to share the touching message.
"I know that you will never see this, but I need to get this off my chest," wrote Stella Frances in a private message to Levi on Facebook. "This morning in first period our teachers told us what happened to you. Every single person in our year reacted in some way, no one laughed. We all miss you.
"Some of us cried, me being part of that, some of us sat in vigil for you and the rest tired to comprehend the situation. You were an amazing person, very brave, good sense of humor. So I need you to make a promise. Not to me, but to all of us. Please continue on in peace. You deserve it."
