ANDERSON – The Madison County Prosecutor’s office has been given 72 hours to file formal criminal charges against an Anderson man who was arrested Thursday morning for a reported rape.
Madison County sheriff’s deputies arrested Nicholas Barkdull, 23, on a preliminary charge of rape and a hold for a probation violation.
The woman told deputies she was at her house in rural Anderson on Wednesday night watching a movie with Barkdull and two other women, according to a press release from the sheriff's department, when Barkdull followed her into her bedroom.
The press release states the women said she was sitting on the bed and Barkdull started touching her. She said she blacked out and when she awoke it was evident that Barkdull had had sex with her.
She was transported to Community Hospital after complaining of pain.
During an interview with police Barkdull declined to answer questions.
The probable cause affidavit states Barkdull and the woman had a prior relationship approximately three years ago and have remained friends.
The woman’s mother told police she went outside to smoke and when she returned noticed the bedroom door was closed, which concerned her, according to the affidavit.
The mother said when she entered the bedroom her daughter was seated on the bed and looked distraught.
Barkdull was arrested in 2017 on charges of criminal confinement, incest and sexual battery for allegations that he had sex twice with his biological mother.
In October 2018 Barkdull plead guilty to a Level 5 felony charge of criminal confinement.
He was sentenced by Madison Circuit Court Division 4 Judge David Happe to four years at the Indiana Department of Correction with the sentence suspended except for one day.
The charges of incest and sexual battery were dismissed.
Barkdull was sentenced in 2019 to serve two years at the Madison County Work Release Center and the remaining two years on probation as the result of a probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.