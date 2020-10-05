ANDERSON — Anderson Police Detective Larry Crenshaw died Sunday afternoon after being attacked by hornets, according to multiple sources.
Crenshaw, 59, and a friend were removing a deer stand in a woods in the Brookville area when they were attacked, according to Anderson High School teacher and Daleville High School baseball coach Terry Turner, who knows both men. Turner said the second man survived the attack.
Brian Baxter, Franklin County coroner, said Crenshaw was on a hunting excursion when he was attacked by hornets.
“It appeared to be an allergic reaction,” Baxter said. “He was transported to the Rushville hospital.”
Ron Jarman, Rush County coroner, said Crenshaw’s death remains under investigation.
“He was stung by hornets between 40 and 50 times,” said Jarman, who confirmed that Crenshaw apparently had an allergic reaction.
Crenshaw is being remembered as a person who cared about his community.
A Republican, he was elected in 2004 and 2008 as an at-large member of Madison County Council.
He was named chief of the Anderson Police Department during Mayor Kevin Smith’s second term in office from 2012 through 2015.
Crenshaw campaigned to be elected Madison County Sheriff in 2018 before losing to Democratic incumbent Scott Mellinger.
Russ Willis, chairman of the Madison County Republican Party, said that during his time on the county council Crenshaw was a strong fiscal conservative.
“He was willing to make the tough decisions,” Willis said Monday, “though not always popular ones during those difficult economic recession years.”
During Crenshaw’s term as chief of police there were no officer scandals within the department, according to Willis.
“That stands out to me as an example of his strong leadership ability and the respect officers had for him,” the Republican Party chairman said.
Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings described Crenshaw as a "good guy" who was concerned about his community.
“He worked hard and did the best he could for victims and the community while serving as police chief,” Cummings said. “Larry was an effective detective.”
Cummings noted that Crenshaw loved spending time in the woods and hunting.
According to Crenshaw's Facebook page, he attended Highland High School and Ball State University, and joined the Anderson Police Department in 1994.
