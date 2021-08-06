INDIANAPOLIS — Band directors at Frankton and Lapel high schools were excited to join forces to perform as Frankton-Lapel High School Band at this year’s Indiana State Fair Band Day.(tncms-inline)1423640693503926274[0](/tncms-inline)(tncms-inline)1423639627072692224[1](/tncms-inline)
“Because we had the plan in place to combine this year, it made it a lot easier for us to really produce something of a quality experience for the students,” Lapel band director Toni Bayes said.
This year’s ensemble included a few new marchers who were experiencing Band Day for the first time.
“A lot of times, new styles or ideas of pop or rock aren’t necessarily ingrained in their brains, so Spanish-style music is a very common marching band theme,” Bayes said. “Sometimes it’s easier for students to grasp because of the movements, style and articulation.”
Lapel’s Joshua Reddick had his first taste of competing in Band Day. As an incoming junior, he is a first-year member of the marching band program as a trombone player.
“I’ve always noticed that trombone has a main part and it’s different from every other instrument,” he said after his solo in the performance.
Frankton’s Austin Sigler performed for the third time in this year’s event with a trumpet solo. He experienced his first performance merging both band programs together and said, “This has been the best season.”
“It’s been a really good experience combining with Lapel, and I’ve met some really good people from this,” he said. “Thanks to our directors — they hold the glue together with this band.”
Both directors were inspired by a prolific band composer, Randall Standridge, for their performance theme, “Postcard from Spain.” Bayes said the music performed traveled through different time periods and is meant to be easily recognizable to the audience.
“Over COVID, he wrote hundreds of pieces just to be able to get it out to the world — which is so cool and with a custom show, this is a new direction for us,“ Bayes said.
Following the cancellation of last year’s Band Day during the pandemic, both directors said they are glad their members were able to perform.
“I think we’ll really revitalize a lot of these programs that are having dwindling numbers because of COVID,” Bailey said.
The Frankton-Lapel High School band rehearsed together every morning after the Fourth of July to prepare for Friday’s show.
Both bands were a spot away, ranked in 17th place out of 25, from advancing to the finals.
“At the end of the day, we just want to have something that we’re proud of,” Bailey said. “I told them yesterday, no matter what happens, you did something this summer — a lot of other people didn’t.”
Recent outbreaks of COVID-19 caused some schools to pull out of the competition, including Anderson and Elwood high schools.
