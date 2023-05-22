ANDERSON — Latisha Swift was in the process of gathering up her belongings to vacate Anderson’s homeless encampment called “tent city” in the woods west of the White River.
Last week the Anderson Police Department informed the people living in the area that they had to leave by Friday.
Assistant Police Chief Mike Anderson said Monday the city last week provided those living in tent city supplies, a list of shelters and contact telephone numbers.
“We gave them a warning,” Anderson said. “You can’t live on city property.”
A check of the area Monday by the Herald Bulletin found evidence of abandoned camp sites and only a few people still in the area.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said the action was done for safety reasons along the trail system.
Jennifer Culp, a member of the Anderson City Council, agreed there is a safety concern.
“As someone who runs the trails, safety is an issue,” she said. “I won’t run down there by myself.”
Culp said is it up to government to put the homeless somewhere.
“The city should support those organizations that are working with the homeless,” she said.
Culp said only one organization has requested funding from the city’s share of American Rescue Plan funds to help the homeless.
Swift and three other people were gathering items to be moved, but she didn’t know where they would locate.
She has been residing in tent city for about a year.
“Right now, there are three or four of us living here,” she said with a large covered area where they reside.
Swift said the police told her they had to leave in a week.
“Right now I really have no where to go,” she said. “Try to find another place to go; a friend maybe but I don’t really have many friends.
“Maybe another woods,” Swift said. “They told us we have to get off this property.”
“Didn’t give us a reason why,” she continued. “There are a few other people staying here. They leave during the day and come back at night.”
Swift said they were preparing to transfer their items.
“It’s stressful to have to move everything by foot and bicycles,” she said. “It’s stressful.”
Swift said hasn’t had a job for some time and sells scrap to get by.
“The city could open an abandoned building for us,” she said. “Let us fix them us and give the homeless a place to go, so we’re not out here on the streets.”
Swift said she does receive food stamps.
The administration of Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. has set aside $900,000 in American Rescue Plan funding for homeless initiatives and an additional $1.3 million in Community Development funds from the federal government.
“A holistic approach is needed to address the growing issue,” the city’s proposal states. “Homelessness is the product of many factors.
“Mental health issues, substance abuse, the lack of needed funds, education and housing are some of the aspects of homelessness.”