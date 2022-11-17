ANDERSON — Anderson High School and the D26 Career Center will be closed Friday after an AHS student was found in possession of a handgun on school property Thursday.
The school was placed on lockdown Thursday, and Anderson police were called to assist with dismissal of students. Police Chief Mike Lee said that a 15-year-old boy was taken to the juvenile detention center.
Anderson Community Schools Public Engagement Director Brad Meadows issued the following statement Thursday:
“A student was found in possession of a firearm today at Anderson High School. The student has been detained and is now in custody by the Anderson Police Department. All students and staff at the building are safe. Anderson High School will remain in secure status until normal dismissal at 2:30 p.m.”
AHS athletic events scheduled for Thursday were postponed and a post on the school's Facebook page about 5:30 p.m. announced that the high school and career center would be closed Friday.
"This will allow school staff to do a thorough search of Anderson High School before students return next week," the post reads. "Anderson High School students will return to school on Monday ... with additional safety and security measures in place."
A police press release noted that "Anderson Police will continue collaborating with the school for increased law enforcement presence."
Earlier Thursday, Meadows clarified that the firearm found was a handgun and dispelled rumors of multiple or more powerful firearms involved.
A student was acting suspiciously and was detained, Meadows explained, which is when the handgun was found in the student’s possession. No shots were fired and no one was injured, he said.
An ambulance was called to the school Thursday but for an unrelated reason, according to Meadows.