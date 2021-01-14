ANDERSON – A Chesterfield man who is accused of stating that a bomb was in the Madison County Government Center had his initial video court appearance Thursday.
According to a sheriff's press release, an employee at the temperature checking station at the entrance to the courthouse reported that a man, later identified as Dylan L. Jones, leaving the building said, “Be careful in there. There is a bomb."
During his court appearance Jones became emotional and shook his head when Criminal Magistrate Jason Childers said he was being detained on a $5,000 full cash bond.
“How does this come for telling someone my baby is not a bomb,” Jones said. “I’m being railroaded.”
Jones was arrested Wednesday by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department on a Level 6 felony charge of false informing and two Level 6 felony charges of intimidation. He is on probation for a robbery conviction and has two 10-day holds for probation violations.
Detectives began an investigation and reviewed courthouse security camera footage of Jones arriving at the building for a probation appointment and then leaving.
The camera footage showed that Jones didn’t leave anything in the building.
When questioned by detectives, Jones admitted to making the statement about a bomb; however, he claimed he had made no threats toward the building or staff.
The decision was made by officials not to evacuate the Madison County Government Center.
Jones was convicted in 2014 on a Level B felony of robbery and theft and Level D felony possession of marijuana.
He was sentenced to serve 10 years with the Indiana Department of Correction with five years suspended. Jones was released from prison in October 2019 and placed on probation.
