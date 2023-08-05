ANDERSON — A man died when the car he was driving left the road and struck a tree before coming to rest on its side after striking a house.
According to a news release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 3:09 p.m., a man driving a 1998 Buick Park Avenue was northbound in the 4400 block of County Road South 50 West when he lost control of the vehicle.
A preliminary investigation determined that the vehicle left the east side of the road for an unknown reason, re-entered the road and then left the roadway on the west side. The car then struck a tree and a house.
The man, who was the only person in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
The accident remains under investigation.
Members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department processed the scene and were assisted by the South Madison Fire Territory, Greenfield Fire Territory, Sugar Creek Township Fire Department and the Madison County Emergency Management Agency.